The Hawkins County Commission agreed Monday to contribute up to $30,000 toward a site development project at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant that would pave the way for creation of a 160 acre industrial park.
Hawkins County and Kingsport will split the cost of a $60,000 site development plan in anticipation of the Army giving its approval to fund the estimated $5 million site development project which includes installation of a railroad spur.
Although the $5 million hasn’t been approved yet, during its budget approval process in October the Army is expected to consider adding that $5 million project to its next budget.
Commissioner Nancy Barker, who introduced the $30,000 resolution, said Army officials stated they are in favor of the project, and a letter from the Army formally expressing support for the project was expected to be submitted this week.
The 160 acres is Highway 11-W frontage directly west of the HAAP main entrance in Allandale, and extends west to the National Guard Armory fence line in Mount Carmel.
The Kingsport Industrial Development Board already performed a survey of the 160 acre property at a cost of $12,000.
Barker told the commission that $30,000 is not a bad investment for a potential $5 million project. Although the federal land can’t be taxed by the county, any structures and equipment located on the site as part of the development would be subject to city and county property taxes.
“We have been in talks with Lt. Col. Joel Calo who is the new commander and took office in September,” Barker said. “They are saying the project is going forward.”
Barker added, “Kingsport only had 14 (of the 160) acres that are in the city of Kingsport, and 146 of those acres are in Hawkins County.”
Mayor Mark DeWitte noted that the $30,000 is earmarked and wouldn’t be spent until it’s needed when the Army gives final approval to fund the site development.
“It’s probably going to be less (than $30,000) according to facts and figures,” DeWitte said. “It’s not writing a check to anybody. It stays in our account until (the project) starts and they request it.”
DeWitte added, “When it’s developed it will be light industrial, warehousing, things like that. Tax revenue will be generated from that. But, we have to agree to put that $30,000 aside if we want to move forward.”
Commissioner Josh Gilliam noted, “It strikes me odd that someone would be willing to spend $5 million to develop this property, but they need $30,000 from us. As a business person that makes no sense.”
Commissioner Tom Kern said if the Army is willing to develop property on Highway 11-W the county needs to be on board.
“I think it’s a way to develop Hawkins County at a very minimal cost,” Kern said. “As Nancy quoted, they’re going to lease this to individuals as they develop it. I’d hate to sit here and say, no we’re not part of that, hoping down the road that we might have another look at (HAAP property adjacent to) Mount Carmel — that area through there and say, Hey we can develop some real estate.”
The $30,000 expenditure was approved 13-0.
Currently BAE Systems operates the ammunition plant at HAAP, but its 25-year-lease on the property expires in 2023.
There are three companies expected to bid on the Army Contract to operate the ammunition plant including BAE Systems, General Dynamics, and Day and Zimmerman.