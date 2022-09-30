HAAP sign

The sign at the entrance to the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Allandale. Hawkins County is partnering the Kingsport and the Army on a project to develop an industrial park on 160 acres west of that entrance along Highway 11-W to the National Guard Armory in Mount Carmel.

 Allison Goley

The Hawkins County Commission agreed Monday to contribute up to $30,000 toward a site development project at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant that would pave the way for creation of a 160 acre industrial park.

Trending Recipe Videos