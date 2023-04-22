KNOXVILLE — The Dogwood Arts Festival brings artists and art lovers from across the country to Downtown Knoxville for a 3-day celebration of art, culture, and natural beauty.
The 2023 event will take place April 28-30.
In 2021, the festival relocated from Market Square to the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park. This year festival organizers announced plans for the event to expand outside of the Performance Lawn with live music and performances in the Amphitheatre alongside a culinary arts tent, a Maker Market, and live art demonstrations taking place on the greenway and along the waterfront in World’s Fair Park.
As in years past, the Dogwood Arts Festival will also feature just over 100 fine art vendors on the Performance Lawn, food vendors, plant and flower sales, blooming beer gardens, and free activities for the entire family.
The 2023 event will feature 42 live performances on two stages throughout the weekend. From opera and slam poetry to dance, contemporary ballet, and award-winning Americana artists — the diverse entertainment lineup has something for everyone (see a full list of performing artists below).
Culinary Arts Tent
Dogwood Arts is partnering with Real Good Kitchen to showcase the culinary arts at the 2023 Dogwood Arts Festival. Guests can experience ‘A Taste of Real Good Kitchen:’ featuring 12 local food entrepreneurs — from Authentic Ghanaian cuisine and fresh pasta to chicken & waffles, bao buns, and chilaquiles — there’s something to inspire every palette. $35 tickets include tastings from five participating vendors during a particular time frame.
Tasting Schedule: Saturday, April 29th (10AM-2PM, 3-6PM) | Sunday, April 30th (11AM-4PM). Tickets can be purchased online prior to the event or at the culinary tent located at the top of the World’s Fair Park Amphitheatre
Maker Market & Live Art Demonstrations
Guests can enjoy a Maker Market on the lawn and greenway next to the World’s Fair Park Amphitheatre featuring a variety of vendors including: Smokey Mountain Spice Factory, Old Bailey Farms, English Rose Farms, KnoxFill, French Broad Lavender, Green Yams LLC, Proper Popcorn, Butter from the Block, Bake That Dough, Tonya Rea’s, and 865 Studio Screens
Emerging Makers Tent
The Emerging Makers Tent is a new initiative at the Dogwood Arts Festival to support emerging local and regional makers. This opportunity was developed to provide a supportive environment for makers to gain practical experience selling their artwork at a professional craft fair. Thirty vendors were juried into the event.
For over 60 years the Dogwood Arts Festival has been one of the most celebrated cultural events in Knoxville. Each spring when the dogwoods bloom, visitors and locals alike come together to celebrate art, enjoy live music, and take in the natural beauty of East Tennessee.
Location: World’s Fair Park (Performance Lawn & Amphitheatre) 963 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville.
Festival Hours: April 28-29 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; April 30 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.