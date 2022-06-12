Existing home prices in May were a testament that the red-hot housing market isn’t cooling down as fast as some thought it would.
Rogersville is a prime example. Sales were up 5.9% from last year while they were down across the region and in Mt. Carmel and Church Hill. But that’s not what’s getting the attention of homeowners who might be thinking about selling.
The typical Rogersville existing home sales price last month was $242,750. That’s $69,450 better than it was this time last year, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR).
May’s Mount Carmel and Church Hill markets didn’t sizzle like Rogersville. Sales in both were down a little from last year. The typical Church Hill sales price of $230,000, up 2.9%. Mount Carmel’s typical price of $150,000 was down almost 18% on the heels of some higher-end sales this time last year that skewed the monthly price.
A better trend indicator than May’s year-over-year comparisons is the year-to-date trend story.
So far this year, Rogersville sales are 7.2% higher than the first five months of last year, and the typical sales price is up almost 29%.
Church Hill’s typical sales price is up 23.1%, but sales are flat compared to the same period last year.
Mount Carmel is in the same trend boat. The typical sales price is up almost 26%, while sales are down 10.5%.
Some of the sales declines can be blamed on higher prices and much higher mortgage rates. Combined, they are taking a bite out of housing affordability county-wide.
Inventory is also an issue because there’s not much of it. Some relief in the new home inventory is underway at DR Horton’s Pressman’s Home development
The big question is what the market will do after the prime spring and summer home-buying season peaks in July or August. The conventional wisdom is that sales will continue declining, and the price growth rate will soften. Since most mortgage lenders built in the effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase, they have stayed just a little north of 5% since April. The outlook is for an annual average of 5.5%.
In a related Hawkins real estate issue, single-family and condo rental vacancy rates ranged from none in Surgoinsville’s 497 single-family rentals to 15% in Bulls Gap’s 538 rentals.
Rogersville and Mooresburg’s situation were a little closer to what it was region-wide during the second quarter.
Rogersville has 2,324 single-family or condo rentals and a vacancy rate of 3.2%
Mooresburg has 855 rental properties and a vacancy rate of 3.2%.
The Tri-Cities area vacancy rate during the second quarter was 3.1%. It was 3.9% in Tennessee. The U.S. rate was 3.97%.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalists who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com