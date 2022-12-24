For the 23rd consecutive year, the Tri-Cities Airport Authority (TCAA) has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).
The award was received for TCAA’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. In order to be awarded a Certificate of Achievement, a government must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized comprehensive annual financial report. Achievement of this prestigious award represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
An award of Financial Reporting Achievement was also presented to Rene Weber, Tri-Cities Airport Authority’s director of finance, for his role in preparing the award-winning ACFR.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association for our Annual Financial Report,” said Gene Cossey, TCAA Executive Director. “I especially appreciate the effort and attention to detail that Rene Weber and the finance staff exhibit daily when managing the Airport’s finances.”
The ACFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate TCAA’s financial story.
About Tri-Cities Airport
Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) is a full-service commercial airport serving Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina, and Eastern Kentucky. TRI offers non-stop flights to five hubs (Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Orland Sanford, and St. Pete-Clearwater) on Allegiant, American, and Delta. For more information about Tri-Cities Airport, visit TRIflight.com.