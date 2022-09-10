Many east Tennesseans may have never seen a vineyard but Clayton Pinkos of Surgoinsville literally has one in his front yard.
The journey into the vineyard business began seven years ago. Today there are about 700 grape vines on about 1.5 acres in Clayton’s yard. He started planting vines at the bottom on the hill, and adding more each year going up the hill toward his home.
He says the new vines are basically sticks. He has personally planted each vine and driven each steel post and strung two miles of wire for the vines to climb on.
Clayton and Debora Pinkos moved their family from Michigan to Surgoinsville when he was hired as the heat-treat engineer at Baldor near Rogersville. His colorful career has included owning a commercial heat-treating shop, being a farrier, an author and now a vineyard keeper. In 2017 he released his first novel, Metallurgical Murder. He is now working on a sequel.
Clayton says after purchasing the Surgoinsville property, he wondered “What can I do with my land?” In the beginning, he learned about planting the vineyard from YouTube and Google.
He remembers the first vines and wondering “Were they going to grow and would they thrive.” There are two varieties of grapes in the vineyard, Chambertin and Norton. Clayton says the Chambertin is a French grape grafted onto American root stock. The Norton grape is an American grape originally grown in Missouri and Virginia.
Thomas Jefferson tried to cultivate the grape but failed and a Dr. Norton succeeded and actually took the grape to Europe where it won a gold medal. Both types are red grapes grown for wine production. Clayton points out “All wine grapes are clear and get their flavor and color from their skin.”
Clayton is excited to have drawn the attention of Dr. David Lockwood of the University of Tennessee. He has visited Clayton’s vineyard and is going to return and share tips on pruning among other things. Dr. Lockwood is an authority on grapes and has even taught in Italy.
Clayton says it takes a grape vine five years to mature, so last season was his first real harvest. As with all agriculture, there are risks involved. “Deer, bees, Japanese beetles, and birds can eat your crop” Clayton says, adding “last year a late frost got a lot of the buds.”
Clayton now sells most of his grapes but keeps some to hone his winemaking skills. Dr. Lockwood estimated the potential production of the vineyard at six tons of grapes per year when all the vines have matured. He is optimistic about this year’s harvest.
Clayton says that “We love Tennessee, things grow good here.”
The goal is to eventually produce wine locally, with his own label. The enterprise doesn’t have an official name. Could we see a Chateau Surgoinsville label in the future?