Hawkins County existing home sales were down everywhere except Church Hill in February. It was one of only three Tri-Cities area community submarkets where sales increased.
Church Hill also outperformed the region’s $240,000 median price.
The overall regional and local pattern for last month’s housing market was fewer sales and continued hefty sales price increases. Although sales are down from last year, there was a monthly increase that reversed a seven-month slide.
Prices also posted a monthly increase but are still flat in the $250,000 to $240,000 price range.
February’s price increase pulled the Tri-Cities trend out of an eight-month stagnation that kept prices flat.
Here’s a capsule version of how the housing markets in the county’s communities looked at the end of February.
Church Hill
Single-family and condo resales were double what they were in February last year. So far this year, 23 sales have closed for a 9.5 percent trend increase.
Last month’s median sales price was $257,450, up 14.4 percent from last year. The year-to-date trend is up 26.6 percent higher than the first two months of last year.
Like the rest of the region, Church Hill’s inventory is tight. At the end of the month, there were 26 properties listed. That’s almost two months’ inventory at the last month’s sales pace.
Rogersville
Sales were down 26.9 percent from last year and the year-to-date volume was down 24 percent.
Rogersville had the county’s second highest median sales price last month. The middle price point (median sales price) was $229,500.
Rogersville had the best supply of homes for sale in the county. At month’s end, there were 51 existing homes listed on the regional Multiple Listing Service (MLS). That’s about three months inventory, which is a standout by regional standards. Still, it’s only about half of what it was this time last year.
Mt. Carmel
Both sales and home prices declined in Mt. Carmel last month.
There were three resales, which is half of last year’s performance. So far this year 11 resales have closed. That down 37 percent from the first two months of last year.
February’s median sales price was $210,000, down 19.5 percent from last year. The two-month price trend is six percent below what it was last year.
At month’s end, Mt. Carmel had a 1.4-month inventory of properties on the market – three listings.
Surgoinsville
One single-family existing home sale closed last month. That’s 83 percent off the pace of sales this time last year when there were six sales. The two-month trend is down 73 percent.
The bright spot in last month’s market was the median sales price of $205,000. It’s a 27 percent improvement from last year.
Surgoinsville had three months of inventory at month’s end, with 10 active listings.
Bulls Gap
Existing sales were down 67 percent (two closings) from last year’s sales pace. So far this year four sales have closed. That’s a little less than half of the sales performance for the first two months of last year.
The town had the most affordable median sales price in the county last month — $186,500. That down 30 percent from what it was February last year and down 28 percent from the two-month trend.
At month’s end, there were eight properties in active inventory – 1.9 months of inventory.