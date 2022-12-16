The Tennessee Department of Education announced Wednesday that Hawkins County’s five middle schools will receive $9,571 each to assist in the creation of CTE (career and technical education) at each school.
Those schools include Bulls Gap, Church Hill Middle, Clinch, Rogersville Middle and Surgoinsville Middle, for a total of $47,859 countywide.
The Innovative School model which focuses on career exploration in middle schools will start in the 2023-24 school year.
Hawkins County Schools STEM academic coach Brittney Rhoton, who applied for the grants, told the Review each of the five schools will receive equipment and materials for three CTE programs including a welding simulator and accompanying curriculum; an employability skills curriculum; and an electrical junction box simulator and accompanying curriculum.
All of this equipment will be purchased in time to begin introducing the programs to students this spring.
“This spring we can go ahead and get a soft start on that career exploration so that we’ll be ready to roll out on the fall when the core curriculum starts,” Rhoton said. “There will be a middle school course on career exploration (in 2023-24), and each of these three pieces will go into one course. There will be a unit on welding, a unit on electrical, a unit on employability skills — and other units to be determined. We wanted to purchase some big ticket items, and that way when we roll this out next fall we would already have equipment on hand.”
Director of schools Matt Hixson expressed appreciation for the vision that Rhoton and CTE supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams have for the CTE expansion at the middle school level.
“I wholly support any and all expansion of our CTE program offerings,” Hixson said. “Allowing middle school students to experience an early look at CTE allows for more to venture into meaningful training and work based learning opportunities throughout their school career in Hawkins County.”
The TDOE grants are part of $800,000 in grant funding was awarded to 34 districts for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, middle school CTE, and high school school-based enterprise projects.
Funding is provided through Governor Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative, which boosts access to CTE, STEM, and Work-Based Learning (WBL) in the classroom. For the past two years, the department awarded start-up and expansion funding for middle school STEM and CTE programs and included a high school opportunity to qualify for school-based enterprise funding to increase enrollment in WBL courses.
Middle School STEM Start-Up & Expansion Grants have been awarded to 52 schools, and Middle School CTE Start-Up & Expansion Grants have been awarded to 29 schools. Seven schools will receive High School School-Based Enterprise grant funding.
“Tennessee continues to provide more pathways to help students transition from middle to high school, and these grants help ensure students have increased access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities, STEM, and career technical education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are thrilled that we can make these opportunities happen over the last two years and help students be successful during high school and into their postsecondary and workforce careers.”
For the past four years, the Middle School STEM Start-Up & Expansion grants have directly supported the goal of the Future Workforce Initiative (FWI) to add an additional 100 new middle school STEM programs by 2022.
Districts were allowed to apply for all three grants this year. In their applications, grant recipients demonstrated the ability to align courses from middle school to high school, provide meaningful career guidance and advisement, and expand upon employer partnerships to create pathways for students.
For more information about the Middle School STEM Start-Up Grants, CTE Career Exploration Grants, or High School School-Based Enterprise Grants, visit the department’s website at: https://www.tn.gov/education/career-and-technical-education.html
The Governor’s Future Workforce Initiative has already impacted nearly 400,000 Tennessee students and over 2,000 educators.