WaltersStateEmployeeLeavesLegacy

Tim Brockwell, a long-time Walters State Community College employee has established an endowed scholarship to assist students who are in danger of leaving college due to financial hardships. From left are Chris Cates, assistant vice president of college advancement; Brockwell, a server systems technician; and Dr. Tony Miksa, president of the college.

Tim Brockwell has a long history with Walters State. He started as a student worker, became a full-time employee in 1997 and is now a technician in the college’s Office of Information and Educational Technologies.

