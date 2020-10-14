The Rogersville Review is looking for someone that can accurately handle multiple office processes, and also make our customers glad they called us or came into our building. This is a permanent part-time position, working 26 hours a week. The schedule is consistent, from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM with a one hour lunch break. On Tuesdays we will need for you to come back in to work for just one hour in the evening, typically from 7:00 until 8:00 to prepare a timely required report for the post office.
Basic computer skills are a must, as most of our processes involve inputting data into computer forms while talking live with a customer. Dependability is a must. Higher education is not required, but basic math skills and literacy at the business office level are important. Rate of pay is $10.00 per hour. If you would like to work for The Rogersville Review as our new Office Assistant, email your resume and a cover letter, that tells why you are interested, to: Richard.Clark@therogersvillereview.com.