Six generations have worked at Henard Lumber Company since it opened in 1899 in Rogersville, and currently four of those six generations still work there.
The business was started by James O. Henard, who built a sawmill in the Klondike community in 1899.
In 1932 A.E. Henard bought the business from his father. A.E. also kept the post office at Klondike. In the 1940’s the operation was moved to the Henard Town community off or Rt. 66S just south or Rogersville where it is still located.
It moved into a large building that housed a sawmill. In 1965 A.E’s son Ross bought the business. The sawmill was closed and a modern building was built on the property. The older building is still used as warehouse space.
Today four generations continue to work in the family business. Ross has since passed away, but his wife, Lou, her son Brian, his son J.R. and his daughter Kaylan work at Henard Lumber Company. Lou’s daughter, Regina Matney, also worked at the lumber company most of her life until she recently retired. It is one of the oldest businesses in the Rogersville area.
In addition to the family members, Brian says they usually have 10-12 fulltime and part time employees. Brian says “We sell regular and pressure-treated lumber, paint, hardware, building material, molding, water heaters, plumbing and electrical supplies.”
He adds “We have all kinds of tools, including electric and battery-powered power tools.” Another popular item is the selection of Case pocket knives.
The store is known for its displays of Henard family items. The original sign from the Klondike operation has been preserved and is displayed. Several antique gas pumps along with other transportation items are scattered throughout the store.
Dozens of hunting trophies are displayed, including an impressive number of deer. Brian says “A few are mine, most are Ross’ and J.R.’s.” Behind the counter there are portraits of J.O., A.E., and Ross Henard.
There are families that have been customers for generations.
Brian says “We have a lot of customers that I grew up with, but there are also new people moving in.”
As far as any building or do-it-yourself products, “if we don’t have it, we can get it.”
Henard Lumber Company has always been supportive of the community, especially local schools. They are a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
Kaylan says that she has seen that a lot of people like to shop local businesses like Henards. Brian says “We really appreciate all the support we’ve had from the community.
All photos by Randy Ball.