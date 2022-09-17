Mindy Mallory has the true American entrepreneur spirit, jumping into a business venture on her own and having early success.
Mindy started “Mindy’s Italian Ice” in September, 2021. She says about the product “I absolutely love it!”
She started out working with another Italian ice seller, which led to her starting her own operation.
Mindy’s Italian Ice currently sets up only at events. Mindy hauls the product in trailer and sets up a pink tent when arriving at the events. Italian ice is a unique frozen treat.
Mindy says “It’s not an ice cream, it’s sherbet based. It’s not a shaved ice, it’s gluten-free and fat-free. We offer some sugar-free flavors.”
They currently offer nineteen flavors including strawberry, chocolate, watermelon, pina coloda, orange/vanilla, strawberry/banana. sour apple cotton candy, vanilla/chocolate, grape, lemon and cherry. Mindy says the most popular flavor is probably orange/vanilla.
So far Mindy’s operates at events, including cruise ins, employee appreciation events, birthday parties and according to Mindy “anything and everything.” She is even booked at a Bigfoot festival.
With the success that Mindy has had so far, expansion plans are in the works. Over the coming winter she hopes to expand the business into a complete food truck operation.
Having a truck would allow Mindy’s to sell on the street and not just at events. She says “we’ll definitely be looking to add more flavors, there are over fifty available.” One possibility is the addition of smoothie-type drinks.
Mindy is a Rogersville native and a graduate of Cherokee High School. She is married to Johnny Mallory and they have two kids, Tailynn and Kohan. She and Johnny have been active in the Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department for twelve years. Mindy works full time for the Rogersville post office.
It’s full speed ahead for Mindy’s Italian Ice. The success the business has experienced has inspired big plans for next year. The public has embraced Mindy’s and its product, Mindy says “we’ve had nothing but positive reviews.”