One of Rogersville’s most unique shops is Southern Magnolia Candle and Soapery, with owner Miranda Manning makes all of the products in the store.
Handmade soap and candles are offered to a loyal and growing clientele.
Miranda’s journey into the business world began when a friend moved in with her family.
She remembers “He made candles and got me interested.” Then through reading and YouTube she learned how to make soap.
She worked out of her basement until “When it climbed out of the basement, my husband said I needed to go somewhere else.” Two years ago she opened the shop at 201 West Main Street in Rogersville.
Miranda loves what she does and has become an authority on soap and soap making. She says “Soap from a store isn’t soap, it’s detergent. Real soap is made with fat, plant or animal.” She began learning about soap after her son, Cody, was born. She says “He was allergic to everything, so I learned about natural soap.”
The soap business takes a lot of planning. It takes 4-6 weeks for soap to cure.
Miranda says “The longer it cures, the harder the bar is, and the longer it will last.”
She offers a variety of soaps. Some are made with fragrances, some with essential oils, and some are unscented. There are some special purpose soaps. One is Poison Ivy soap, made with jewel weed. It neutralizes the effects of poison ivy. Miranda buys the jewel weed from an Amish farm.
This soap is popular with sheriff’s deputies who come in contact with poison ivy in their work. She also makes one run of pine tar soap per year. She says it is recommended for eczema and psoriasis.
Miranda makes many special orders of soap. A loaf of special-order soap is usually 3-7 pounds. Some special orders may be for certain oils or vegan soap. She says she makes the soap with whatever the customer wants. There are soaps containing alcohol and some made with wine. Some other ingredients include avocado, bananas and tomato powder; she says “There are so many things you can add to soap.”
Miranda says she loves to make new products. In addition to the ever-evolving soap products and candles, the shop offers pillow-sprays and auto diffusers (car air fresheners).
Like the soap, the candles offered by Southern Magnolia come in a wide range of fragrances. The all have wooden wicks. Miranda says the wooden wicks “crackle like a fireplace.” Like the soap, candles can be custom-made. Some recent varieties include coca, apricot and hemp. Miranda says “I made whatever the customer wants; I write everything down, it’s easy to go back in my notes if needed.”
Miranda’s mother Rosa often helps out at the shop. Rosa says “I’m her free employee.”
Miranda donates soap to Soap for Hope, an organization that scraps and other donated soap into soap for the homeless and less fortunate.
Southern Magnolia soap in being sold in several breweries and distilleries, including the Michael Waltrip Brewing Company.
The shop has a strong local following. Miranda says “Rogersville has been great. I love this community.”
For more information call (423) 736-2029 or visit: www.southernmagnoliatn.com