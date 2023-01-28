Tennessee residents are invited to beautify their properties and their communities by planting trees on Tennessee Tree Day on March 18.
Trees are available to reserve online now through February 26 for a small donation per tree while supplies last. This is the ninth annual statewide tree-planting event organized each year by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), a nonprofit organization.
Residents may reserve native trees online to plant at their properties by visiting the event website: tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay. Ten native tree species are being offered to plant at homes, farms, and other properties across Tennessee.
“Our goal is to plant 100,000 native trees in March, and everyone is invited to help us achieve this,” says Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of TEC. “The benefits to our families, environment, and communities are immediate and will last for generations when we come together to plant trees,” says Barrie.
Participants may visit the event website to find a tree pick-up location near them and to choose from among ten native tree species available to plant at home this year. Native tree species available statewide will vary by pick-up location but will include: elderberry, flowering dogwood, cherry bark oak, white oak, pecan, tulip poplar, Virginia pine, and indigo bush. Trees are available on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last. All trees must be reserved online and picked up on the dates published on the website.
“Planting a tree is one of the simplest acts Tennesseans can do to improve the environment they live in,” said State Forester David Arnold with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, a project partner. “We are proud to support Tennessee Environmental Council’s Tree Day by providing high quality, locally adapted seedlings grown at our East Tennessee Nursery. I encourage all who participate in sharing the experience with our youth to teach them the importance and foresight of this simple act,” says Arnold.
This event typically draws thousands of volunteers who plant their trees at their homes, farms, businesses, neighborhoods, and other locations. TEC and more than 100,000 volunteers have planted over 822,000 trees since 2007, fulfilling the mission to help people and communities improve our environment. The overall goal of this effort is to plant one million trees, which organizers project will happen in 2024
“Through our continued partnership with Tennessee Environmental Council, we encourage our neighbors to join us in our sustainability efforts by planting a tree on Tennessee Tree Day,” says Christina Christiansen, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs, a project sponsor. “Atmos Energy’s commitment to Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities includes investing in a safe and healthy environment for all. With every tree planting project comes the opportunity to remind residents to always call 811 before digging to have utility-owned lines marked. The call to 811 is free. It’s safe, and it’s required by law.
Tennessee Tree Day is made possible by support from numerous partners, including the National Wildlife Federation, Atmos Energy, Tennessee Division of Forestry, UT Extension, One Tree Planted, FedEx, Tractor Supply Company Foundation, LKQ Foundation, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Penske, Core Development Fund, Sharing Change, Memorial Foundation, and TVA. A complete list of event sponsors is featured on the event website tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay.