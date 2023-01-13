It’s a nice problem to have, at least from the standpoint of business development, but there’s often no parking available on Church Street just south Main where for the first time in a long time every business is open.
On Tuesday, however the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to lease the paved lot behind the County Mayor’s Office to create a municipal parking lot for Church Street business patrons, and employees.
Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker told the BMA Tuesday that for years there were several empty buildings on Church Street, so parking was never an issue.
“At this point in time I don’t think we have one empty building down there,” Barker said. “Across the (Washington Street) four way stop we’ve had another business, a bakery, go in there. The thought behind this was if we could get the building owners and their employees to park in the parking lot behind the Hawkins County Mayor’s office, then that would leave the spaces open for the customers.”
The BMA voted 6-0 in favor of the lease contract.
The lease states there is no rent because the agreement is mutually beneficial to the city and county. The lot will create 25 parking places including two handicapped spots.
The lot will not be used for overnight parking between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.
Public SafetyDirector Travis Fields told the BMA there has been an issue recently with neither customers nor owners/employees being able to access the businesses due to a lack of parking.
County Mayor Mark DeWitte told the BMA that the rear parking lot will be available most of the time. He noted that there may be some construction beside the west side of the County Mayor’s offices due to an impending ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramp replacement to that side entrance.
That project will cost a few parking places for his staff in the Washington Street parking lot.
“All I ask is that we mark those off as reserved for County Mayor employees during that time,” DeWitte told the BMA. “It’s not going to be a big deal. We’ve got other places to park. But, as you know, that parking place right next to the office fills up pretty quickly. If we have to do away with a few of those places it will displace some cars.”
DeWitte added, “(City Attorney) Kevin (Keeton) and I worked it out where we can mark it off temporarily from time to time as needed. But, 99.9 percent of the time you’ll have 25 parking spaces.”
The agreement will be on the agenda for the Feb. 26 County Commission meeting. If approved the lot would be striped by the city.