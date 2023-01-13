Church Street

Parking on Church Street can be hard to come by now that every building is occupied by a business. As a result Rogersville hopes to open a new municipal parking lot behind the County Mayor’s office.

 Jeff Bobo

It’s a nice problem to have, at least from the standpoint of business development, but there’s often no parking available on Church Street just south Main where for the first time in a long time every business is open.

