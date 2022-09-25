The IRS has announced that it will waive penalties for people who filed their tax returns late during the pandemic. Almost 1.6 million filers will receive over $1.2 billion in penalty refunds or credits.
The penalty relief is for individuals and businesses that filed their returns late for 2019 and 2020.
People who have already paid the late filing penalty will automatically receive a refund. Most refunds are expected to be sent by the end of September.
The refunds will average about $750. However, you should not expect a $750 check since the refund amount is based on the amount of the late filing penalty that was paid.
“Throughout the pandemic, the IRS has worked hard to support the nation and provide relief to people in many different ways,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
According to the IRS, there were 9.3 million unprocessed tax returns as of August 12. However, Chuck Rettig has “absolutely” promised that the backlog will be resolved before December.
“The penalty relief issued today is yet another way the agency is supporting people during this unprecedented time,” he said.
The waiver is for the late filing penalty. The penalty is 5% of the unpaid balance per month. The maximum penalty is 25%.
Late payment penalties may still apply. However, the late payment penalty is only 0.5% a month compared to the more significant 5% late filing penalty.
The eligible tax returns include the individual, partnership, corporate, estates and trusts.
The tax returns must be filed by September 30 to qualify to be waived. If you have not filed your 2019 or 2020 returns, it’s crucial to file them by September 30.
The IRS has two reasons for the penalty abatement. They wanted to provide “unprecedented” relief for the Covid pandemic. The penalty relief will also enable the IRS to focus its resources more effectively.
The IRS still has a backlog of millions of unprocessed tax returns. Penalty relief normally requires the taxpayer or their licensed tax professional to call the IRS and request abatement.
According to the IRS, you don’t need to do anything to receive the credit if you are eligible. At this time, it is not known whether the refunds will be sent by mail or direct deposit. The IRS has not announced if taxpayers will be able to check on the status of their refund.
If you have not filed your 2019 or 2020 tax returns, don’t miss the September 30 deadline to avoid paying a late filing penalty.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS and has over 25 years of tax experience. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at david@yourtaxcare.com