A search is underway for an instructor to teach the new truck driving school at the Phipps Bend TCAT, which is expected to begin in 2023.
In May Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) announced the General Assembly has approved $600,000 to open a long-awaited truck driving school at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) campus at Phipps Bend Industrial Park in Surgoinsville.
Plans for the school were delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Approximately $600,000 was approved for by the Tennessee General Assembly in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget to establish the program, and the General Assembly has committed $225,000 for recurring funds for the school.
TCAT coordinator Charles Johnson told the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board Thursday that the instructor position has been advertised, and they are currently receiving applications.
“We have the curriculum in hand for that class,” Johnson said. “We are actually doing a search for one instructor right now. … We are receiving applications. This is a tentative date, but we hope to have out first instructor on board by Sept. 1.”
Johnson added, “That doesn’t mean we’re going to be ready to start the class then. We need an instructor who is going to help plan, and things of that nature.”
The actual start date for the trucking class hasn’t been set yet, but Johnson said he expects it to be in 2023.
The class is expected to be 222 hours to earn a CDL, and an additional 36 hours for drivers who are seeking HAZMAT endorsement. The class will be held in the same location on the Phipps Bend TCAT campus where the previous truck driving class was held.
“We have been in contact with the TCAT in Knoxville and the TCAT in Crossville to look at their curriculum and go suggestions for our program,” Johnson said.
The cost of the class hasn’t been established, but it should be similar to the fee schedule for other TCAT programs.
“I know we will be a better deal than anybody around that does truck driving training,” Johnson said. “A person who comes in and is a full time welding student, their tuition is $1,436 per trimester, and that’s for a lot more hours.”
The truck driving course is estimated to take about seven weeks to complete. The class is expected to help fill the growing demand for truck drivers in the region, and across the state and nation.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce in May listed more than 1,500 positions open for qualified truck drivers listed on jobs4tn.gov. Current average salaries for qualified drivers ranges from $55K-$130K annually.
“Licensed truck drivers are one of the most needed areas of training in the country today. I am so excited to welcome this opportunity to the TCAT in Phipps Bend Industrial Park,” said Larry Elkins, chairman for the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board. “I feel confident that we will be able to start filling the need of licensed truck drivers with this new program. The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board wholeheartedly stands by the school and this new program that is being added. We would like to thank Representative Gary Hicks for making it possible to start the program at the TCAT in Phipps Bend Industrial Park.”