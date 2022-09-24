The Dairy Cup restaurant in Mount Carmel is a long-time local tradition and an example of what a small business can be as an asset to the their town.
Current owner MerriLyn Price sees that the business serves quality food while being an involved member of the community.
The Dairy Cup has been around for 53 years. MerriLyn says, “We bought it on the 50th anniversary in 2019.”
Skip Smith was the owner for a long time and MerriLyn (along with her husband, Chris) bought it from Keith Marsh. Throughout its history, the Dairy Cup has maintained the feel of a small-town drive-in restaurant.
A variety of food is available there are certain items the Dairy Cup is famous for. Milkshakes are a popular treat, and the Dairy Cup is known for its 55+ flavors, although MerriLyn says “it’s actually closer to sixty.”
Burgers are a big seller; the Dairy Cup is known for its hot-fudge cake (always buy-one get-one-free). MerriLyn says that the biggest selling item varies with the season, in hot weather ice-cream is the big seller while burgers are tops in cooler seasons.
Hamburger steak dinners-for-two are a popular item with hungry customers. Other items available are chicken, BBQ, and hot dogs among other dishes.
MerriLyn says that the Dairy Cup buys most of its supplies locally.
She says “We sell Mayfield ice-cream, our chicken, BBQ and salads come from Performance Food Group in Morristown, meat come from Kingsport Provision Company and our paper products come from Central Paper in Johnson City.”
MerriLyn. Chris and their daughter Alexis are proud to be a part of the community, and the Dairy Cup is very involved. A long-time tradition is giving coupons for free fudgecake to local schools.
Donations given to schools for sports and yearbook ads. MerriLyn says the Dairy Cup donates chili and hot dogs to local festivals.
She adds that “We want everybody, churches, schools and others, to feel comfortable about asking us for help. We’ll support them and we love to help the community.” MerriLyn is currently busy working on the Dairy Cup’s involvement in the communities upcoming Fall Festival.
MerriLyn says that much of their success is due to their dedicated staff; “We have a really good team. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”
The Dairy Cup employees 17 people. MerriLyn remembers “During COVID we went to limited hours for a while, but we worked to try and help our employees get the hours they needed.”
The customer base contains many familiar faces; MerriLyn says, “We have a ton of regulars, if I don’t see some of them for a few days I worry about them. The people up front know some of the customer’s orders when they walk in.”
The Dairy Cup spices up the menu with limited specials. They offer special milkshake flavors and special side items for limited times. Homemade vegetable-beef soup will be a favorite offering as fall approaches.
The Dairy Cup is a prime example of a small business being a good neighbor. MerriLyn says “We love being involved, it’s a sense of pride to support the community.”
The Dairy Cup is located at 110 E. Main Street in Mt. Carmel.