F & M Gaming is a unique Rogersville business. It’s Rogersville’s only gaming store and have the town’s largest selection of used games.
The store is owned by siblings Fred Baker and Melissa Malone. Melissa says they went into the video game business when she suffered a broken ankle.
She previously worked at McDonalds for 17 years and remembers they went into the business partly because she could no longer work a job, “Where I had to stand for eight hours.”
They had the humblest of beginnings.
Melissa says, “We started out with two cardboard tables and 15 games at the Bluff City Flea Market.” That was about six years ago and today the business has grown into a well-stocked gaming store.
Today at F & M gaming, Melissa is the more active partner and runs the business’ day-to-day operations. Fred handles networking and is busy with another business (real estate appraisals) that he owns in Greeneville.
Melissa says that she has played video games since she was eight years old. Her personality is a big part of the store, and she jokingly says that she has one speed; “old lady.”
The community has embraced F & M Gaming, and Melissa says that they actually thrived when shut down by covid restrictions. “We were allowed to provide curb service and the community was great during the six-week shutdown.”
Today the store offers all manner of new and used games, all kinds of gaming accessories (including rare items for older systems), phushies, packs of collector cards, Dungeons and Dragons items and some movies.
While lots of kids frequent the shop, Melissa says the customers range from two years old and up, including people in their seventies and older. She says “Some older people play games to keep their hand/eye coordination.”
She adds that some special needs adults play video games.
Used games account for about 90% of sales, and they are careful about the quality of the used games they sell. Melissa says that the business does well with word-of-mouth advertising and “We have regulars and new people are always finding us.”
The store in located at Suite 200, 904 east Main Street. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To lean more visit the F & M Gaming Facebook page or call (423) 552-0953.