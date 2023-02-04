You are not just what you eat.
You are what you eat ate and you are what you absorb.
What does this mean? Let’s start with:
You are what you eat
Each of our extraordinary bodies have a spectrum of essential nutrients necessary for normal function.
When we become depleted of these nutrients dysfunction will follow. A great example of this is, as I shared in the last article, essential fatty acids. If we get our fats from these hyper processed refined vegetable oils like canola and corn oil the cellular membranes of every one of our trillions of cells which are made of fat will no longer be able to properly function.
This results in nutrients becoming unable to be transported through the membrane into the cell for use and toxins becoming unable to be transported out of the cell and excreted from the body.
Another thing that can perpetuate dysfunction is of course sugar. Did you know there are over 100 different names for sugar? You can find all these creative new names in most ingredient lists on the back of boxed and bagged products at any grocery store you step into. There really isn’t anything more destructive or addictive than sugar.
It makes sense from a business perspective to include sugar because of how tasty it can make a product, but as a consumer I urge you to reconsider regularly taking this stuff in as it is near or at the heart of every chronic disease known to man. If you decide to cut it out remember it’s just like quitting a drug but actually worse because it’s socially accepted as a fine thing to take in regularly. Be gentle with yourself.
Last thing I’ll share here is a car analogy which I hope can help it make more sense. Have you ever gone to a place you know you shouldn’t have for an oil change and noticed your car ran differently after ? Better oil means the car runs better too. Same deal with food. No if ands or buts.
You are what you eat ate
If you’ve got a steak on your plate and the cow was injected with antibiotics and hormones you are also getting a dose of those antibiotics and hormones.
If it was stuck in a feedlot eating genetically modified corn sprayed with glyphosate you are also getting those GMOs and glyphosate as you eat them. Hormones, antibiotics, GMOs, pesticides and herbicides are not going to do anything but compromise your health over time.
You can count on that. It’s worth spending a bit extra to get the grass fed beef because the nutrition profile is literally not the same.
You are what you absorb
This one may be the most important.
You could be eating the most nutrient dense raw organic local anything and everything — but If you have a compromised ability to digest those foods and break them down for your body to use them — YOU ARE WASTING YOUR MONEY. Trust me, I learned this the hard way.
It could be a lack of HCL (hydrochloric acid which primarily what breaks down proteins)
A lack of enzymes, or an overgrowth of bad bacteria somewhere in your digestive tract / microbiome .
How do we know we have compromised digestion?
Gas
Bloating
Indigestion / heartburn ( can be a huge sign of too little stomach acid)
Tired after eating
Constipation (you should be pooping at least once a day AT LEAST)
Diarrhea
Bottom line is that every cell of the body depends on the digestive system to provide the nutrients it needs for structure and function.
Digestion is a common realm that needs attention for people as we get older and a little bit of time spent can actually go a long way.
Yes you can get great probiotics, enzymes and HCL down at B Well.
You can put a tbsp of Apple Cider Vinegar in warm water and drink it before you eat. Or you could simply focus on chewing your food more thoroughly.
I like to think about what I learned a long time ago in school. Around every 7 years each cell in our body has turned over.
You start making these changes and stick with them patiently you will 100% see results. This is definitely a marathon not a sprint! So in closing I encourage you to do what I was too dumb to do in my 20’s:
Implement small healthy habits one at a time in a gentle loving way that can suit your life and schedule. Uprooting everything all at once rarely works for people. There are exceptions but it seems to more often set us back further.
Every moment is a chance to begin and I believe in you.
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com