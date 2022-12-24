Don Fenley
Hawkins County had solid economic growth after the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).
The county’s Gross Domestic Product – its total economic output – was up 4.5% from the pandemic year and totaled $1.8 billion in current dollars.
That’s the total of all industries in the county. Private industries were up 6.5%.
While that’s not the largest increase from the previous year in the Tri-Cities region, a drill down on economic sectors shows some impressive gains.
From the regional perspective, here’s how the most current all-industry GDP looks for the region’s counties compared to the previous year and in current dollars.
· Washington, TN – up 9.1% – $7.4 billion
· Greene – up 7.2% – $2.8 billion
· Unicoi – up 6.9% – $652 million
· Sullivan – up 6.2% – $8.97 billion
· Washington + Bristol VA – up 5.2% – $3.9 billion
· Carter – up 5% – $1.2 billion
· Hawkins – up 4.5% — $1.8 billion
· Johnson – up 3.2% – $490 million
· Scott VA – up 2.4% – $464 million
Some of the Hawkins Co. economic sector highlights from the BEA are:
- Information – up 36.4%
- Construction – up 27%
- Arts, entertainment, and recreation – up 18.5%
- Accommodations and food services – up 17.6%
- Finance and insurance – up 15.3%
- Real estate, rentals, and leasing – up 10.4%
- Manufacturing – up 4.7%
- Educational services, health care, and social assistance – down 4.3%
- Government and governmental enterprises – down 7.8%
- Natural resources and mining – down 8.4%
While manufacturing was up 7.2% for the all-industries total, there was a wide difference in the durable and nondurable goods subsectors.
- Durable goods were up 15.2% from the pandemic year
- Nondurable goods manufacturing was down 1.8%
The current BEA report is for 2021. The current year’s BEA county-level economic performance analysis will be available this time next year.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.