Surgoinsville Pharmacy is coming to the rescue of patients who take multiple medications each day.
“Trying to keep up with multiple prescriptions is confusing and dangerous, and we want everyone in the area to know that Surgoinsville Pharmacy is here for you, and we’re ready to help,” said Beth Bryan, owner, and pharmacist at Surgoinsville Pharmacy.
Many retailers have discontinued their multi-dose packaging programs for patients taking multiple prescriptions at the same time. Multi-dose packaging, also known as compliance packaging, sorts out medicine into single doses, then combines the doses in one package according to day and time. Many people with chronic illnesses must take multiple medicines several times a day. Several pills now, a different number later, and it can change every day. Who can keep up?
“Our patients can,” said Bryan. “We’ve been doing multi-dose packaging for a decade. It’s one of the ways we help our patients stay on track with their medications. It’s convenient. It eliminates confusion. There’s a big safety factor, especially for elderly patients. And it cuts down on the number of times they need to visit the pharmacy.”
For more information about Surgoinsville Pharmacy’s multi-dose packaging service, call 423-345-0333, visit the website www.surgoinsvillepharmacy.com, or stop by the pharmacy and ask any of member of staff. The address is 114 Bellamy Avenue, Surgoinsville, TN 37873.