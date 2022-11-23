You’ve got mad social media skills and Black Friday is the perfect time to reap the benefits.
Whether you are a resident of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest, you can use your favorite community to find great deals and share shopping news.
Businesses know you are out there and are increasingly investing in advertising (which creates shopping information for you) on social media. According to an Interactive Advertising Bureau report, ad spending on social media was up to $41.5 billion in 2020.
Forbes reached out to shoppers as part of a study in 2021 and found that two-thirds of shoppers use social media as part of their shopping strategy. The most popular place to research purchases? YouTube. Second and third were Facebook and Instagram.
Choose your Influencers
Who do you trust to give you the best and most honest shopping information? Is it a live-streamer? Is it a YouTube channel? Is it the community of moms you’ve been trading baby pictures with for the past 15 years?
Find out what they have to say about the items on your shopping list and the best place to get them. Do they know of a local alternative to a big box store? Can they tell you where to get a great coupon? Is there a video that compares different brands and warns you what to watch out for?
According to the Forbes study, a third of all shoppers consult social media influencers when they are doing product research.
Pick your Hashtags
Hashtags point you to conversations you care about. Some popular shopping ones this time of year according to the best-hashtags website are #shoplocal, #BlackFriday, #CyberMonday, #BlackFridaysales and #BlackFridaydeals.
Every November, Instagram hosts a #BuyBlack celebration to promote Black-owned businesses throughout the month. They host Live Shopping events, curate collections from Black-owned businesses, and present interviews with Black-owned businesses.
Follow your Favorite Stores
Retailers often offer exclusive deals and promotions on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds. Others will reward customers who like or follow them with special alerts, discounts and incentives.
Share your Finds
Share your finds throughout the day on your social media and check out what your friends are finding. You may even want to open a place such as a Facebook group or a Pinterest page where you can make posts throughout the day or help each other find things you know others are looking for. Can’t find that science kit for your 13-year-old daughter? Make a post asking if your fellow shoppers have seen it in their travels. Or post pictures of what your friends are asking for along with a location tag so they can get there.
Shop Directly
While it isn’t always easy to do yet, social commerce — doing your actual shopping on a social media platform – is becoming more common. According to Accenture, an information technology company, this kind of shopping is projected to account for $1.2 trillion sales by 2025, up from $492 billion in 2021.