Tax season has officially kicked off and the IRS is estimating more than 168 million individual tax returns will be filed this year.
For many people, tax season can be a stressful time of the year, even for the more financially savvy of us.
Thankfully, the Kingsport Senior Center is offering free tax filing help for anyone age 50 and older during this year’s tax season. The help sessions will take place in the computer lab from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from February 2 through April 13.
To schedule an appointment, call the front office at 423-392-8400. Appointments are scheduled on a first come, first served basis until all the time slots are filled. An intake form can be picked up in the front office and needs to be filled out before your appointment.
Be sure to bring all necessary documents (including a driver’s license and social security card) the day of your appointment.
Tax season officially began January 23 and the deadline for most people to file a return is April 18.
For more information, please call 423-392-8400.
About the Kingsport Senior Center
The Kingsport Senior Center is a community resource dedicated to enriching quality of life for area seniors. It is reserved for those aged 50 years and up. The National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) accredited the Kingsport Senior Center in May of 2015. The Center is located at 1200 E. Center Street on the first floor and has several branch sites that are also available to members. For more information, visit seniors.kingsporttn.gov.