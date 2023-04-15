Among the participants of Rogersville’s April 24 Food Truck rally will be Rachel Collins, owner of “I Don’t Care Kitchen” food truck based in Morristown.
Big Al’s BBQ from Newport.
Snowie of Lakeway
A food truck rally is coming to Rogersville on April 24. The event will take place at 1206 East Main Street near the Park Boulevard intersection.
Among the participants will be Rachel Collins, owner of “I Don’t Care Kitchen” food truck based in Morristown. She sells “a little bit of everything”, including pulled pork and chicken wraps.
Rachel said, “I’ve cooked for a long time; I’ve had the truck for about seven months.”
She added, for the April 24 event, “I got all my food truck friends together.”
Several trucks are from the Morristown area. Some are from Kingsport, Greeneville, Newport and one truck, Cookie Dough Bliss, is from Gatlinburg.
Those committed to the event include:
I Don’t Care Kitchen
Sully’s Food Truck
Dip’s Ice Cream
Floyd’s Snack Shack
Big Al’s BBQ
Island Vibe
Bite Me Bistro
Puerto Rican Food Truck
Belly Deli Concessions
Big Mama & Big Daddy’s Sweets & More
All Americano Coffee
Lil Delights Concession
K & J’s Cajun Cooking
Los Pollitos Locos
Grillbilly Smoke
Cookie Dough Bliss
The Food Truck Rally in Rogersville will run from on April 24 3-8 p.m.
Rachel said “We’re going the come out and feed Rogersville!”
