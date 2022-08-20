FC_Check(Edited)

Pictured (left to right): Mark Hubbard, Food City District Manager; Curtis Mullins, Food City Store Manager; Steve Smith, Food City President/CEO; Tim Hess, Vice Chairman Buchanan County Board of Supervisors; and Travis Staton, United Way of SWVA President/CEO

 Courtesy of Food City

Earlier today, Food City officials presented a check totaling more than $153,500 to United Way of Southwest Virginia to aid Buchanan County, VA flood victims.

Trending Recipe Videos