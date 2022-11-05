Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties.
According to the state report, in September Hawkins County had a workforce of 23,009, of which 22,213 were employed, for an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. That’s down from August when it was 3.9 percent, but up slightly from September of 2021 when it was 3.4 percent.
The September unemployment rates in nearby counties included 3.1 percent in Sullivan County; 2.8 percent in Washington County; 3 percent in Carter County; 3 percent in the Kingsport-Bristol metropolitan statistical area; 3 percent in the Johnson City metropolitan statistical area; 3.3 percent in Grainger County; and 2.7 percent in the Knoxville-Morristown-Sevierville combine statistical area.
Williamson County continued to have the lowest rate in the state at 2.1%, which was down 0.2 of a percentage point from August’s rate of 2.3%.
Cheatham and Wilson counties each had a rate of 2.3%, while the rates for Sevier, Rutherford, Sumner, Knox, and Moore counties all came in at 2.4%.
Perry County had the highest unemployment rate in September at 4.9%. But, that still marked a 0.7 of a percentage point decrease when compared to its rate for August.
Bledsoe County’s rate of 4.8% was the second-highest and represented a decrease of 0.5 of a percentage point from the previous month. Lake County had the next highest rate at 4.7%, which was 0.6 of a percentage point lower than its August rate.
September’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% for the second consecutive month.
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in September to 3.5%, down 0.2 of a percentage point in a month-to-month comparison.
County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to account for different seasonal impacts on the workforce.
The state of Tennessee will release the unemployment data for October 2022 on Thursday, November 17.