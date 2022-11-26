Tri-Cities area pending sales continued declining for the sixth straight month in October. Sellers accepted 683 new contracts, down 116 from September and 272 fewer than September last year, for a 28.4% decline.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominium sales in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR). Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before they close, accepted contracts offer insight into home sales’ direction.
“Last month’s pending sales were at the same performance level as they were in 2018,” NETAR President Rick Chantry said. “There’s no question that we’re still in a seller’s market, but higher mortgage rates have tapped the brakes on sales growth and flattened prices.” And increasing numbers of sellers have reduced their asking prices to lock in contracts. This looks and feels like a more traditional seasonal market, he added.
At mid-month, the region had 1,367 properties on the market – 17 more than the previous month. At the end of October, the area had a 1.7-month inventory of homes on the market for sale, unchanged from September. That’s the time it would take to sell everything on the market at the current sales pace. “Inventory has increased at a snail’s pace,” Chantry said. “We have had less than two months of inventory for 23 months, and the last time we had balanced market conditions was the first quarter of 2018.”
The typical home sold in August was on the market for 48 days before it closed. That’s up one day from September and the eighth monthly increase this year. However, it is still three days less than it was this time last year. Time on the market is a demand indicator. When it increases, demand is softening. When it declines, demand is rising.
Typically sales slow during the holiday season and inventory is flat. After that things begin to change as sellers start their marketing strategies for the spring peak buying and season.
The current outlook for 2023 is similar to what the region has experienced since April. The 2024 outlook is for a more robust market.
Housing market declining or stabilizing?
GRAY, Tenn. — The housing market slowdown the media has been trumpeting for months is here. Tri-Cities home sales are down and tracking at a pre-pandemic level. All the signposts point to decreasing consumer demand.
The only metric that hasn’t joined the party is prices. They’re stubbornly hoovering at their 2022 high, and since inventory is still meager, they may stay that way for a while.
The primary forward-looking metric is pending sales. Since contracts are accepted anywhere from 45 to 60 days before the sale closes, pending sales are a window to next month’s numbers. The number of contracts sellers have accepted has been on a downward trajectory since April. Compared to last year’s numbers, the decline is substantial — down 28.4%.
The time a property sits on the market before closing is also increasing. That’s a sure sign that consumer demand is waning.
This is where you should step back, take a deep breath and put some context to this slowdown and how it stacks up.
Pending sales are back to pre-pandemic levels. They’re performing at a 2018 level and 2018 was a strong market.
Homes are spending more time on the market before selling, but that time is less than it was this time last year.
Prices are not at their all-time high, but they’ve come down $20,000. Despite the effect of mortgage rates, there is still internal and external demand for homes in the Tri-Cities regions. And its demand that outstrips current inventory and almost exceeds the snail’s pace growth of new inventory. October’s active inventory is nearly 500 existing homes fewer than it was in October 2020.
In some ways, local conditions look more like a stabilizing market – not declining.