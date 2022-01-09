The Master Beef Producer educational program uses a combination of hands-on and classroom teaching to provide you with experience in current beef cattle management practices that are important to the profitability and sustainability of the industry.
The Master Beef Certification last three years to remain qualified to apply for the Tennessee Agriculture Enhancement Program.
All classes will be held at Hawkins County Gas Company in Rogersville, 202 Park Blvd. Rogersville.
If you need the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) course it will be on March 8 at 7 p.m.
Program Topics and Schedule
Pasture Management: Monday, Feb. 21 6-8 p.m.
Genomics: Monday Feb. 28 6-8 p.m.
Beef Cattle Nutrition: Tuesday March 1 6-8pm
Herd Health: Thursday March 3 6-8 p.m.
USDA Update and Course Graduation: Tuesday, March 8 6-7 p.m.
Call or come by the UT-TSU Hawkins County Extension office to register or request a registration form be sent to you.
Registration deadline is February 17th.
Office address: UT-TSU Extension Hawkins County, 3815 Hwy 66S Suite, 12, Rogersville.
The Tennessee Master Beef Producer Program is designed to provide targeted educational presentations and hands-on demonstrations for a broad scope of topic areas in beef cattle production.
The objective is to provide Tennessee cattle producers with information and experience that can improve profitability while simultaneously making more efficient and sustainable use of natural resources.
UT Extension Specialists in beef and forage production are currently working with the Link Pointer U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef to help cattle producers evaluate how their current management practices impact their ability to continue profitable cattle farming for future generations.
They are working together to ensure that cow-calf producers have a voice in describing sustainability and are prepared for a beef market that rewards sustainably produced calves.
Then, provide training in the areas that need additional attention to improve economic, generational, and natural resource sustainability. Program topics include: Beef Product, Economics and Budgeting, Facilities and Cattle Handling, Forages, Genetic Selection, Health, Marketing and Business Management, Nutrition, and Reproduction.
Benefits include networking opportunities with other producers, educators, researchers, and industry representatives.
The Link Pointer Tennessee Department of Agriculture supports the Master Beef Producer program and uses it as the educational component of their Tennessee Agriculture Enhancement cost-share program.
Upon completing the program requirements, graduates receive a farm sign, cap, and certificate.
For more information call 423-272-7241.