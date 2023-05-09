The adult world can be an unforgiving place, as a group of 45 Surgoinsville Middle School students learned Friday when they ran “The Gauntlet”.
The Gauntlet was the second of five rounds of a competition that SMS students in grades 5-7 are competing in this month called “The Amazing Shake”.
The purpose of the competition is to teach students how to deal with adult situations, utilizing their verbal skills, good manners, professionalism, and ability to improvise.
Round one was an assignment for every SMS student in grades 5-7 in their English/Language Arts class. Based on the results of those assignments the field was narrowed to 15 students in each of the three grades, for a total of 45 who moved on to The Gauntlet.
SMS teacher Josh Fritts, who coordinated Friday’s “Gauntlet” said the purpose of the contest is to give students face time with adults in a variety of situations to see how they react.
The Gauntlet was seven situations that students rotated through including selling a soft drink product, accepting an Academy Award, dealing with an irate movie theater customer after the projector breaks, giving their team a halftime pep talk while they’re down 20 points, selling a house, being interviewed individually, and being part of a group interview.
“It’s all about developing the student’s soft skills, and adult world skills, and putting them in situations that the adult world gives you often,” Fritts told the Review Friday. “They’re interacting with adults they may not be familiar with, and seeing how they react. We’re measuring leadership abilities, professionalism, and manners.”
Adult volunteers from various professional fields served as the students’ counterparts on each leg of the gauntlet. Students were presented with a scenario, of which they have no previous knowledge, and given one minute to deal with the situation.
For example, the movie theater patron is very angry about the film being disrupted by the broken projector, which is displaying the film upside down. The student has a minute to figure out how to address this customer’s concerns.
In the soft drink and house sales scenarios they are required to come up with a sales pitch off the top of their heads. Improvisation skills were also required for giving their Academy Award acceptance speech, while their leadership skills were tested during the halftime pep talk.
The interviews tested their maturity, manners and speaking skills.
The adult counterparts gave students a score between zero and 10 for how they reacted to each situation. Fritts told the judges ahead of time he wanted these students judged and scored as if they were adults.
“I want them to treat them as much like adults as they can because that’s what this competition is about,” Fritts said. “They’re used to being a kid and being in the kid world. We want to give them some experience as an adult, and try to prepare them for dealing with adults.”
Fritts added, “The real word is not forgiving, so I’m telling (the judges) to give them a zero if they don’t do anything, or they’re rude, or they say something inappropriate. Don’t give them a 10 unless they’re actually like an adult that you would hire for your company, that you wouldn’t mind putting your financial situation at risk for them.”
Based on the results of Friday’s Gauntlet each grade was to be narrowed to a top-5, or 15 students overall who move on to Round 3, which is called “The Circle of Doom”.
Fritts said it’s similar to speed dating.
“They will move around a circle of 15 judges, and they’ll get one minute interviews with each judge, and then move on around the circle,” Fritts said.
Following the Cicle of Doom the field will be narrowed to two participants per grade for Round 4. Those semi-finalists will lead their STEM class in a presentation for the Hawkins County Innovation Challenge in Rogersville. They may win the county competition but the SMS team that does the best will also move on to the The Great Shake finals.
The final two students will go out to lunch at the Hale Springs Inn with some area business people who will decide who does best at the business lunch to crown the final champion.