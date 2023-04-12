Mayor Merrell Graham asked the Surgoinsville BMA on April 3 to consider buying the building formerly occupied by First Community Bank as it tries to bring another financial institution into town.
Currently, the asking price for the building is $299,900.
Graham had stated in prior meetings that Eastman Credit Union was looking at putting a location in either Surgoinsville or Church Hill.
First Community pulled out of Surgoinsville this past December, citing too little money flow.
The mayor reported ECU’s plans have since stalled on that option, leading to other businesses looking into purchasing the location.
However, Graham cited worries about companies wanting to remove the vault from the building for more space.
“My idea is to purchase the bank just so we can hold onto it,” Graham said, to keep the option for banks to move in alive.
‘That’s the logical place’
After Graham asked if there was any way the purchase could be done with grants to help with the costs, City Attorney Joe May explained that though it would be an unusual circumstance, it could be done.
May explained there are programs available for buying the bank for safekeeping and reasoned it may not be a bad idea to consider.
“If there’s going to be a local financial institution in Surgoinsville, that’s the logical place,” May stated, citing the layout and location of the building. “If you wanted a real estate office, (the building) is not laid out for that.”
However, May also reasoned that the cost of removing a vault would discourage businesses that did not handle finances from moving into the building, as one instance discussed at the workshop involved a man wanting to remove the vault after purchase to open a smoke shop.
“He may have wanted to remove the vault,” May spoke about the potential smoke shop buyer, “but he never priced removing a vault.”
Graham stated though some might be turned away from the vault removal price, he still felt it important to look over keeping the building as is.
“(Removing the vault) would absolutely destroy any idea of that being used as a financial institution ever again,” Graham stated.
Safeguarding the bank
“I would maybe ask to make an offer,” Graham told the board. “I don’t know if that’s something anyone else is interested in.”
He said he felt keeping the bank available for financial institutions was highly important.
The board also discussed different options for banks or credit unions to move in, such as bargaining with Eastman or even talking with TVA, however, no conclusion was made on whether buying the bank would be voted on in upcoming meetings.
Graham said he would talk to the Medical Board and research financial grant options with Attorney May in case it was decided to buy the bank.
“It’s going to take a while to get (a bank) back in here,” Graham said, arguing that the best option would be for the town to take it upon itself to look over the bank building.