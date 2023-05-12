Daniel Baker of Roadranger Taxi has many stories to tell after starting his taxi service in Rogersville a short time ago.
He does not mind if you have had too much to drink as long as you let him do the driving. Keeping people safe is his priority. Providing his taxi service, Baker hopes to reduce the amount of alcohol related driving incidents, making the roads safer for everyone.
But Baker has also received a few emergency calls not alcohol related. Recently Baker rescued a young mother and her toddler who were stranded at the Knoxville airport, even going out of his way to pick up a car seat for the child.
Baker has had other emergency calls as well, leading him to set up a community Go Fund Me being shared on Facebook to assist in local emergencies.
‘I’ve got you’
Baker does not want you to drive home intoxicated under any circumstances, even if you’ve been out partying with your pets. A few weeks ago two people found themselves too intoxicated to drive home but were in a special dilemma out with their three dogs.
Baker was happy to pick them up, dogs and all and thanked them for making a wise choice. “Don’t worry if you’ve overdone it and come back a mess, I’ve got you,” Baker posted on social media. “I’ll do all I can to restore, preserve and protect your dignity with pride while you’re traveling with me.”
Keeping people safe
Previously Baker has partnered with establishments that serve alcohol such as Tha Gap Bar and Grill. He provided a much needed late night shuttle service from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. during a special event.
And of course there are the pre-scheduled pick ups round trip for a planned night out. Baker is proud to serve the community while keeping people safe. But Baker recently made sure to keep a young mother with a toddler safe too with an emergency situation.
It was a post on social media that got Bakers’ attention. A young Rogersville mother was pleading for help after finding herself stranded with her two year old child at the Knoxville airport.
She said she only had $40 to her name and no car seat. She made a post open to the public asking for anyone to please come get them.
The ride she thought she had with a carseat was unable to come. Baker focused on the safety issues of a stranger going to get them and he knew he needed to go himself.
Good Samaritan donated a car seat
The young woman’s post also got the attention of a good Samaritan, Dustin Davis, who had a car seat that was no longer needed. As Baker read through the posts, he realized he needed to go pick the car seat up from Davis’s residence and go rescue the woman and her child immediately.
The two made arrangements and Davis cleaned the car seat while waiting for Baker to arrive in his taxi. It turned out that Baker knew the young mother as one of his regular Rogersville clients. He would not take her last $40 either knowing she had a small child to take care of. Instead, he put her on a payment plan.
The Review reached out for comment from the mother who wished to remain anonymous but did say she was a single mother on disability who had been visiting relatives out of state. The woman said she was very grateful to both Roadranger Taxi and the man who donated the car seat.
The young stranded mother was not the first Baker had noticed. There have been medical emergencies where people were taken by ambulance to the hospital and later discharged with no ride or money.
Sometimes they call to ask what the fees are and then hang up, leaving Baker feeling bad for them. Baker has recently set up a Go Fund me account asking for the community to donate to assist for emergencies like these for people in need.