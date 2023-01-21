In-N_Out Burger

In addition to the eastern territory office, In-N-Out plans to open future restaurants in the region, beginning with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.

 Courtesy of TNECD

In-N-Out Burger officials today announced last week the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas.

