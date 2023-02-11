Discover new approaches and techniques for painting wildlife in the latest painting workshop from international master wildlife artist Suzanne Barrett Justis.
The three-day workshop – titled “Predator & Prey”- will take place May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio (350 Clinchfield Street) in downtown Kingsport.
Participants will be guided through the process of creating two wildlife paintings – one of a coyote and the other of a jackrabbit – through a combination of painting demonstrations, fun and informative lectures and one-on-one instruction.
The cost of the “Predator & Prey” workshop is $390 per person and the classes are limited to the first 18 people who sign up. Sign up for this workshop on Eventbrite using the following link: http://bit.ly/3I1mCwn. If you have questions, you may contact Suzanne Justis at smbjustis@aol.com.
Topics such as understanding form, design, and color to create drama as well as introducing painting techniques that will enhance your work, are just some of the vital components of wildlife painting that will be covered in this workshop.
The workshop is open to beginners through professional artists. Students should bring the reference provided by Justis, preferably on an iPad or tablet, the items on the material list, and the expectation to have fun and learn more about painting wildlife.
Two lucky attendees will also receive the two painting demos Justis completes in the workshop.