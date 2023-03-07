OTICS USA, Inc. announced today the company will invest $147 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Morristown, creating 70 new jobs at its U.S. headquarters in Hamblen County through the expansion.
As a supplier for major automotive corporations, OTICS USA will be able to accommodate new business growth and increased fuel pipe production capabilities, which will be made possible through the construction of an additional 55,000 square feet of space at OTICS USA’s facility on Interstate View Drive.
OTICS USA, Inc. was founded in 2001 as a subsidiary to OTICS Corporation, which is based in Japan. Headquartered in Morristown, OTICS USA manufactures parts for major automotive corporations. With the additional 70 new jobs in Hamblen County, OTICS USA will employ nearly 450 people across its two East Tennessee locations in Kodak and Morristown.
“We are very proud of the fourth expansion of our Morristown facility and excited about our new projects. Our continued growth and expansion are a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team members,” said Charlotte Jennelle, General Manager/Division Head OTICS USA, Inc.
Since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 10 economic development projects in Hamblen County, resulting in approximately 1,200 job commitments and nearly $248 million in capital investment.
“Tennessee’s highly skilled workforce and unmatched business climate facilitate new growth and expansion for the companies that call Tennessee home,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I thank OTICS USA for its commitment to job creation and look forward to the new opportunities that these 70 new jobs will bring to the Morristown community.”
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter added, “OTICS USA’s expansion in Morristown is a testament to our state’s rich history in the automotive industry, and we stand ready to support this global brand so that it continues to succeed in the Volunteer State. Congratulations to Morristown and Hamblen County on landing another great manufacturing win.”