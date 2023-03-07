Headquartered in Morristown, OTICS USA manufactures parts for major automotive corporations.

Headquartered in Morristown, OTICS USA manufactures parts for major automotive corporations.

 photo courtesy of OTICS USA

OTICS USA, Inc. announced today the company will invest $147 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Morristown, creating 70 new jobs at its U.S. headquarters in Hamblen County through the expansion.

Trending Recipe Videos