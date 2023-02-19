The number of Hawkins County’s existing single-family and condominiums for sale has made a big improvement from last year. But’s it still shy of having enough inventory to have balanced market conditions.
According to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR), the county has enough inventory to last two and a half months at the current sales pace. That’s half of what it takes for the bottom rung of balanced market conditions.
At the end of January, there were almost 160 active listings in the county’s city and community markets. Most of that inventory is in Rogersville, Mount Carmel, and Church Hill.
That’s encouraging for one of the two primary items that buyers will be looking for during the upcoming primary house buying and selling season. The second half of the consumer target is affordability.
Affordability is a more subjective issue than inventory.
According to experts, the ideal percentage of the gross income an individual or family should spend on housing is 25 percent. There’s a five percent range before the mortgage payment – or rent – crosses the line at 30 percent. More than that puts an individual or family in a housing stressed.
County-wide, January’s median sales price was $205,000. Two local markets – Church Hill and Mount Carmel — had sales in the county’s median price range. One community – Surgoinsville – was higher. Rogersville and Bulls Gap were lower.
Things get tighter when you look at active inventory in that $205,000 price range. Rogersville was the only market with listings in the low double digits – 11 of its 57 homes for sale.
In other words, almost half of the county’s inventory was priced higher than the January median price.
That’s not necessarily an affordability red flag for the overall market. But it does signal that prices are not lining up for the reduction that is trumpeted in media headlines. Price reductions are not lining up unless county sellers come of their asking prices. According to NETAR that’s what happened in almost half of the January sales.
The median sales price is in the middle of the market. It’s the price point where half of the sales were for more and half were for less.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed atdonfenley.com