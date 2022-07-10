This year’s mid-year sales, price, and inventory trends offer a better grasp of how the Hawkins Co. housing market has performed than the June monthly numbers.
So far this year, the Tri-Cities region sales are down 3.3% from the first six months of last year. That’s 154 fewer sales in a region that has been in a hot sellers’ market for five years. At the same time, the six-month typical sales price trend of $225,000 is 20% higher than last year.
During the same period, Hawkins Co.’s existing home sales were down 5% (17 sales), and the six-month typical (median) sales price of $220,000 was up 22.2%.
Active inventory and new listings are running below what they were last year region-wide. There is a slow increase in the number of homes for sale. That’s giving buyers some slightly better choices. But higher mortgage rates, combined with higher prices and wages that have not kept pace, have shut some buyers out of the market and reduced affordability.
The Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) Home Sale Report has a drill-down of existing single-family home sales and prices for the region’s major cities and submarkets. It shows the Church Hill, Mount Carmel, and Rogersville markets have performed much like the rest of the region.
The half-year price trend shows the typical sales price in all the cities and submarkets are above $200,000 with two exceptions. The Bristol Tenn. and Bristol, Va. prices are below $200,000.
MOUNT CARMEL
So far this year, 52 existing home sales have closed – two fewer than during the first six months of last year. The typical sales price is $227,750. That’s $46,300 more than the typical or median sales price during the first half of last year.
CHURCH HILL
There were 76 existing Church Hill existing home sales during the first half of the year. That’s 16 fewer than during the same period last year. The typical sales price of $221,250 is up $21,250 from last year.
ROGERSVILLE
Existing home sales totaled 122 during the first half of the year. It’s the same number sold this time last year. The typical sales price was $205,000. That’s $35,106 more than last year.
