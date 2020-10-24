DUFFIELD, Va. – ReVIDA Recovery Centers CEO Lee Dilworth announced today the addition of Jessica “Jessie” Parton as ReVIDA’s program director in Duffield. Parton will lead the location’s business development and operations to ensure ReVIDA provides exemplary service in Scott County.
Parton has an extensive background going back 15 years managing staff and overseeing daily operations of healthcare facilities in Kingsport. She most recently served as an administrator for RHA Health Services, LLC, where she supervised a staff ranging from clinical to direct support associates and ensured compliance with HIPPA, Medical Waiver regulations, Tennessee employment laws, and CQL National Accreditation standards.
“We are proud to add Jessie to our team at ReVIDA,” said ReVIDA Recovery Centers CEO Lee Dilworth. “She brings a wealth of knowledge to our clinic in Duffield and I am certain she will be an asset to help people reclaim their lives from opioid use disorder.”
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to join ReVIDA and support people on their path to recovery,” said ReVIDA Duffield Program Director Jessie Parton. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to provide thoughtful, evidence-based care for our patients in Duffield and Southwest Virginia.”
Parton is a native of Rogersville, Tenn., and holds a global bachelor degree in Healthcare Administration from Perdue.