The Hawkins County Commission voted 9-4 Monday with one abstention to purchase a former bank building in Church Hill for $550,000 to relocate county satellite offices out of Church Hill City Hall.
The cost of the building along with the cost any renovations/improvements that building will require, will be drawn from the county’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
The building, located on 5.18 acres at 150 S. Central Avenue, is adjacent to the Food Lion shopping complex and includes the 3,244 square foot former bank branch building.
The property has a tax appraisal value of $1.062 million, and it was initially listed for sale at $655,000, but Thread Bank offered it for sale to Hawkins County for $585,000.
The commission’s Budget Committee authorized County Mayor Mark DeWitte to offer $550,000, which was accepted by owner Thread Bank.
That building will be the new home of the Hawkins County Clerk and Trustee satellite offices, as well as the sheriff’s substation — all of which will be relocated out of Church Hill City Hall.
There is no space for Hawkins County Sessions Court to be relocated to the bank property, and the fate of Church Hill Sessions Court is currently undecided.
By leaving City Hall, Hawkins County will alleviate itself of having to pay for renovations to that building. As part of a 1975 agreement Hawkins County was obligated to split utility costs and pay all capital expenses for maintaining City Hall.
Among the impending projects at City Hall are a roof, windows, HVAC, and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) upgrade to the second floor, which was expected to entail installation of an elevator.
Meanwhile the bank building inspection report noted the need for a roof repair or replacement, and the building will also require flooring. The bank’s HVAC has surpassed its expected life expectancy and will eventually have to be replaced as well.
‘Between a rock and a hard place’
Commissioner Larry Clonce said he wanted to make sure his fellow commissioners understood that that if they purchase the bank building, that would subtract available ARPA funding that would otherwise be awarded to non-profit organizations, as well as pending water line expansion projects.
Commissioner Josh Gilliam said he feels the commission has created the false narrative that it only has two options, either purchase the bank building or stay at Church Hill City Hall.
“I’m afraid we’re going to end up spending a lot more than we intend to, and time will tell if that’s true or not,” Gilliam said. “But that doesn’t mean that I think we should just stay in this building we’re in and never seek other options. I think that there may be other options out there. I don’t have any to propose to you tonight, of course, but I do think there could be other options out there that would be more cost effective to the county both initially and long term.”
Commissioner Robbie Palmer noted that the county is “between a rock and a hard place” due to the impending renovations at Church Hill City Hall, which is a building that Hawkins County doesn’t own.
Palmer noted that the elevator installed at Cherokee High School five years ago due to ADA concerns cost $400,000. If Church Hill City Hall requires an elevator, it’s going to cost a lot more in the post-COVID, post-inflation era.
“We know prices are not the same as they were five years ago,” Palmer said. “But we also have to remember we’re putting money into someone else’s building that we do not own.”
Commissioner Nancy Barker said another issue to consider is the safety of county employees.
“This has been brought up time and time again but it always got pushed off to the side,” Barker said. “They’ve had incidents up there where the safety of those employees was jeopardized. They have no (escape route) to get out of the building.”
Barker added, “In my opinion it’s the best deal we’re going to get. We could look around and if the bottom falls out of the world we might be able to pick up a building for cheap. But that’s a big ‘if’. While you’re thinking about that ‘if’ you need to think about the employees in (the county clerk’s) office who are jeopardized.”
‘An astronomical amount’
The bank purchase has been debated by commissioners and office holders over the past several weeks in committee. During Monday’s monthly commission meeting the public had an opportunity to chime in.
Elana Stanley, who spoke during Monday’s citizens comments portion of the meeting, said she doesn’t understand the rush of having to purchase the bank building now.
“There’s back taxes on this building, the roof’s got to be done, the heating unit — I read the whole (inspection) report,” Stanley told the commission. “The air conditioning unit. All the renovations. This building is going to be an astronomical amount.”
Stanley added, “Look at the renovations we’re paying for in the (Courthouse) Annex. I feel we need to slow down and find a better option.”
Stanley said she’s also upset that the purchase of the bank property won’t leave enough ARPA funding to support causes such as the Humane Society.
“At the last (Budget Committee) meeting I was so disheartened,” Stanley said. “Only three people voted to help the Humane Society, to push that (ARPA funding) resolution on. We begged and begged and begged for years. This is a one time (request for them). … They don’t have any room. The building was a mechanic shop.”
She added, “If we didn’t have a Humane Society and you had to put in a county shelter — and I don’t even know if you’d agree to that or not — the insurance, the overhead that you guys would have would be astronomical.”
County resident Ketron Bailey said other counties across the region rent their satellite offices.
“Why are we taking $9,800 out of tax revenue that they pay every year, and then if it’s costing us $9,000 a year to operate that, it’s costing taxpayers $18,000 to operate per year,” Bailey said.
Bailey added, “We’ve got to stop buying property. It’s a funny thing. Four months ago there was nothing ever said about needing a building.”
A video containing the complete comments of Stanley and Bailey can be seen in a video included in the online version of this article.
The commission voted 9-4 in favor of the purchase with Clonce abstaining.
Commissioners who voted against included Syble Vaughan-Trent, Jeff Barrett, Josh Gilliam, and Joey Maddox.