Roger Bouldin wants listeners to know the only thing changing about his newly purchased WRGS radio station is the name of the owner.
This past week Bouldin finalized the purchase of Rogersville’s only radio station from Debbie Beal, who had owned and operated WRGS since the passing of her husband Philip Beal in 2015.
Although Bouldin is corporate general manager Bristol Broadcasting which operates several radio stations across the region, he told the Review Wednesday that he purchased WRGS 94.5 FM and 1370 AM under the umbrella of a newly formed company owned by him.
Aside from WRGS Bouldin is also purchasing a small local radio station in Pennington Gap, Va., the sale of which has already been approved by the Federal Communications Commission.
Bouldin said he loves the WRGS small town format and he wants it to stay exactly the same.
“I didn’t want any fanfare about the ownership change because as far as the listening audience is concerned, and the community is concerned, the station is going to be the same,” Bouldin said. “The same people will be there. The fact that I will be in the background won’t necessarily be big news. All the employees have indicated they definitely want to continue in the roles that they’ve been playing.”
'I’m not leaving'
Bouldin added, “I think Debbie done a great job with the station since Philip passed, and together they did a great job in the preceding years, and hopefully I can just carry on what they’ve started.”
Beal told the Review she was ready to retire and take a break, although she will remain associated with WRGS, serving as an “emissary” for the station. Beal said she will represent WRGS on the Chamber of Commerce, with the Main Street Association, and in other capacities.
First she’ll take about two weeks off, and then Beal decide what to do next.
“I’m not leaving,” Beal said. “I have to know what’s going on in Rogersville, so I have to stay involved.”
WRGS has been Rogersville and Hawkins County’s community radio station since 1954, and has always been owned and operated locally by the Beal family.
Philip Beal purchased the family-owned radio station in 1972, and owned and operated it until his death in 2015.
Bouldin’s main message for the community was that WRGS will remain exactly what it as been for decades.
Hawkins County’s local radio station
“I’ve always thought that local community radio stations like WRGS are great assets to the community and great assets to the radio business,” Bouldin said. “I thought that it would be good to make sure this station continues to operate in the fashion it has, serving Rogersville and Hawkins County. I kinda want to be part of that.”
Bouldin added, “At the present time we’re not making any decisions to change anything. We just want them to keep everything exactly the same. As with any business or any endeavor that you’re on, if we can find a little way to improve something we will do that. I don’t expect any major changes of any kind.”
Among the key staff who are staying on under Bouldin are production manager and “Voice of the Cherokee Chiefs” Jay Phillips, and Monica Cisbani who is sales manager as well as an on-air personality.
WRGs wil continue to broadcast Cherokee sports, and the popular "Swap Shop" will continue to be a regular feature.
“If something happens in Hawkins County or Rogersville you’ll probably hear about it on this radio station,” Bouldin said. “If somebody has a birthday we’ll wish them a happy birthday. If somebody has an anniversary we’ll do the same. If a church is having some kind of special event, it will probably be on our church announcements. If there’s a Christmas Parade going on or any kind of community festival we’ll probably be talking about that as well. Local weather forecasts, local news, local event happenings. That’s the flavor that we want to keep.”
He added, “The best purpose WRGS can serve is to be Hawkins County’s local radio station, carrying Cherokee sports, and that sort of thing.”