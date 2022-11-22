Type Black Friday into the search function of your phone’s app store and you’ll get a plethora of results offering to help you find deals on the biggest shopping day of the year.
These are all apps that can help you get some of the best deals for Black Friday as well as stay organized and on target.
Different apps can help you track prices, find deals, access coupons, calculate prices and find parking. Most of the apps are good not just for Black Friday, but for year-round shopping.
Shopping Communities
Some apps, such as Slickdeals, provides a platform for deal hunters who share information. Members find, post and share such things as deals, coupons, discounts and promo codes, with all of the deals vetted through a voting system and the promo codes and coupons being verified by a coupons team. You can set alerts for deals on specific products and save your favorite stores. According to their app, they have saved online shoppers more than $6.8 billion in the past 20 years.
Barcode Scanners
It can be frustrating to find that perfect item only to discover there is no price tag on it. It’s why a barcode and QR code reader is an essential app for your phone. Scan the barcode on the product and most apps will provide you with the price. Some will even then run a price comparison and let you know what that item costs at other nearby stores.
Discounts
If you’re looking for local discounts, Groupon can be a great way to shop local. It is a site that partners with local businesses and provides deals to their users. According to their website, it has pumped $25 billion into local businesses and saved North American shoppers $35 billion as of March 2021.
Discount Calculator
It’s hard to know exactly what you’re going to pay on a sales item once you’ve figured in the advertised percentage off and sales tax. It’s why apps like Discount Calculator Pro can keep you on budget. The app allows you to input prices, discounts and taxes (it comes with a U.S. sales tax reference guide) to figure out what you will actually pay.
Parking
SpotHero is an app that can do great work for you on a busy shopping day when a parking spot can seem a bigger score than the latest electronics deal. You can type in your destination or use find nearby to find a spot. You can designate the times you are looking for and it will search for an open space. Many times you can pay for the parking through SpotHero.
Location Sharing
Some of the apps you use on Black Friday will ask for your location. It’s a good time to opt-in on this, even if you turn it off later. By sharing your location, you let the apps provide you with exclusive discounts, cashback offers and personalized deals right as you arrive at the store.