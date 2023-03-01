The City of Kingsport needs temporary workers for the summer season. More than 50 positions across the city will soon be available, including day camp counselors, lifeguards, zip line instructors and concession employees.
These seasonal/temporary positions are perfect for high school and college age students looking to make a little money during the summer while building experience working in their hometown community.
“If you have a teenager or young adult home for the summer, then encourage them to apply for one of these positions,” said Human Resources Director Tyra Copas. “Starting out with a seasonal job is a great way to build experience and could lead to a long-term career with the city.”
To see the full list of seasonal/temporary positions available in the City of Kingsport visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “Jobs” link at the top of the page. Then, follow the instructions on applying.
