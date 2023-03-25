Med school

Of the 73 med students in the Class of 2023, 49 are remaining in the Southeast, and 10 will remain in East Tennessee across six specialties. Twenty-three students will remain in-state, while nine others are going to residency in North Carolina.

 ETSU photo

JOHNSON CITY – Members of the Class of 2023 at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine found out today where they were matched for their residencies, which they will begin this summer following their graduation in May.

Trending Recipe Videos