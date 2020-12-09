EAST TENNESSEE – The effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic has touched people’s lives in many ways, including their finances. For many, their work hours have been cut, or their positions eliminated, making financial decisions difficult. There are things that can be done to help.
Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) is offering a financial literacy class designed to give people the skills and knowledge needed to make informed and effective financial decisions during this pandemic. The class will also help connect people to agencies that can help them. There are programs to help provide assistance with things such as power bills, rent assistance, and more.
This course will be delivered in easy to follow online courses. Students may follow along live with instructors, or sign-in when it is convenient and cover the material at their own pace. This course is provided at no cost to the student, but seats are limited and advanced registration is required. To register for this financial literacy class, call (423) 530-2515.