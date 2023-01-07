Scott Farmer’s Repair Shop is a prime example of a local business that was built from scratch to become a success.
Scott recalls, “I was always mechanically inclined. I always knew what work I would do.” Scott was raised in Bulls Gap. He started out his career in repair work at a young age, working on bikes, then on lawn mowers and tillers. He says “It drove mom crazy… the backyard was full of mowers and tillers.”
After high school in 1983 he began working for Otis Eldridge in his body shop. In 1985 Scott bought the land on Fork Branch Road where his shop is now located.
It would take a while to pay for the property; Scott says “Ten years to the day that I bought the property I finished paying it off and quit my job and came out here.”
Scott has had his own shop ever since.
He adds “I worked for Otis for twelve years, it was the only job I’ve ever had.”
He remembers that when he went out on his own, “Business was way better that I had figured. I started doing insurance work the first day.”
Glen Walker worked with Scott at the beginning, and worked with him for 26 years until he passed away.
Today the shop has eight employees. They do collision repair/insurance work. They will do any size repair. The shop doesn’t do much mechanical work.
Scott enjoys restoring his own cars to “keep his skills crisp.”
In addition to body repair, the shop can do frame repairs and alignments.
Another event had a dramatic effect on Scott’s life.
“Everything changed when I gave my heart to Jesus.”
He has served as the pastor at Robertson Creek Baptist Church for 14 years. He adds, “It is one of the oldest Baptist churches in Tennessee.”
Among the employees at Scott Farmers Repair shop are his wife, Debbie, and his son, Josh. Debbie handles a lot of the office duties and Josh has his father’s skill in the shop. Josh says that he has worked fulltime in the shop since he was 18.
The shop does quality work and works to have a reasonable turn-around time. Scott says “We try and order our parts so that they arrive the same day as the car comes into the shop.
Scott says that “We’ve had a great response from the public. We are really thankful for all our customers.” He adds that around 70% of the shop’s business is from repeat customers.
Scott says “There is a right way and a wrong way. We try to do business the honest way…the way that honors the Lord.”