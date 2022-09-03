With the President’s sweeping tax, health, and climate package just signed into law, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is asking the IRS to come up with a plan within six months for the almost $80 billion in funding.
“The Inflation Reduction Act provides the IRS what it has needed for years — a stable stream of mandatory funding that will allow the agency to serve American taxpayers the way they deserve,” Yellen wrote in a memo Wednesday to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.
Yellen said the additional funding will help the IRS enforce tax laws for “high net-worth individuals, large corporations and complex partnerships who today pay far less than they owe,” according to the memo.
Yellen outlines 4 priorities for the $80 billion in funding
The memo also explains how the nearly $80 billion in additional funding provides a “monumental opportunity” to transform the IRS with these four top priorities.
1. Clear the backlog
Yellen goal is to “fully resolve” the agency’s backlog of millions of unprocessed tax returns. In March, Rettig pledged to clear the backlog by the end of 2022. According to the IRS, as of August 5th, there were 9.7 million individual 2021 tax returns still unprocessed.
2. Improve customer service
Yellen is pushing to make “significant improvements” to IRS taxpayer service. The IRS only answered approximately 11% of phone calls during fiscal year 2021, according to the Taxpayer Advocate. Recently, the IRS has improved technology to help with the problem
3. Overhaul the agency’s technology systems
The IRS’s technology system is said to be decades out of date. There is a priority to overhaul the current systems. “The two IRS systems containing the official records of individual and business taxpayer accounts are the oldest major technology systems in the federal government,” according to National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins.
4. Hire IRS employees to replace retiring workers
There are about 50,000 IRS workers expected to retire within the next five years. Yellen is prioritizing hiring employees to replace them.
The IRS had 78,661 full-time employees during the 2021 fiscal year. This is a 12.9% decrease since 2012.
“This operational plan is key to ensuring the public and Congress are able to hold the agency accountable as it pursues needed improvements,” Yellen added.
Critics are worried about the increase in audits. The nearly $80 billion of IRS funding has been controversial. Critics have argued the additional funding may cause increased audits beyond wealthy taxpayers. Yellen responded to these claims on August 10th in a letter to Rettig.
“Specifically, I direct that any additional resources — including any new personnel or auditors that are hired — shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels,” she wrote.
The spending will eliminate the huge backlog, improve the currently dysfunctional customer service, modernize the antiquated computer system, and improve tax compliance with taxpayers making over $400,000.
