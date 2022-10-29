KinnamonEstateReceivesChancellorsAward

Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State, presents the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy to George McGuffin on behalf of the late Jerry Kinnamon. In her will, Kinnamon who established a scholarship in honor of her niece, the late Judy McGuffin.

A late Oak Ridge resident was honored for her support of higher education during Monday night’s meeting of the Walters State Community College Foundation Board of Trustees.

