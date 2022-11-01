Phipps Bend’s new truck driving school is still on track to start in January of 2023, but there are a few things prospective students need to know before they register.
Charles Johnson, who is coordinator of the Phipps Bend campus of the College of Applied Technology reported to the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board last week that both sides of the road below the school building are set to be cleared where some of the truck driving training will take place.
Johnson told the IDB during its Oct. 27 meeting he’s also been visiting other truck driving schools in Tennessee to see how they’re operated, as well as reviewing legislation.
One question that has come up frequently was the eligibility of 18-year-old drivers.
“I want 18 to 20 year old drivers to know that they can only operate in the state, (within) 100 miles from their job, and a company must sign for that person,” Johnson said. “A good example is a young man who is more than likely going to be in our first class. He is a lineman right now and his company wants him to get a Class A (commercial drivers license) to be able to drive trucks. They’re going to back him to do that.”
Johnson noted that based on state law, once those students turn 21 they would have to be pared with an experienced driver for at least two years before they can drive a truck by themselves.
“Most of the companies around here with younger drivers do something to that effect anyway, so that’s not really a big deal,” Johnson told the IDB. “That’s set in stone because that’s straight out of legislation.”
What students will need to know
Students should come to class with their Class A CDL permit already in hand.
“That will allow us to teach more of the theory and allow them to have more hours in the truck,” Johnson said.
Students also need to acquire a Department of Transportation approved physical and medical card.
Students are also required to pass a drug screen within 30 days of starting the class. During the class there will be at least one more random drug test. The drug testing is also mandated by state law.
“We had orientation (Wednesday Oct. 26), and six of those students in attendance were coming for the truck driving class,” Johnson said. “I have been contacted by no less than 20-25 companies that are looking forward to using TCAT (to train their drivers) once we get started.”
The Phipps Bend campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is located at 323 Phipps Bend Rd, Surgoinsville. For more information about the Phipps Bend truck driving school or other TCAT programs call 423-345-4130.