A commercial truck passes the TCAT campus at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park where a new truck driving school is expected to begin in January of 2023.

 Jeff Bobo

Phipps Bend’s new truck driving school is still on track to start in January of 2023, but there are a few things prospective students need to know before they register.

