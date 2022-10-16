Hawkins County home sales are staying in step with the region. Higher mortgage rates and inflation concerns have taken the edge off the hectic pace.
So far this year, Church Hill sales are down 16% from the first nine months of last year, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR).
Rogersville and Mt. Carmel are seeing a 6% year-to-date existing home sale moderation.
But none of this has dampened what sellers are getting for their properties.
So far this year, Mt. Carmel has the highest median sales price — $230,000. It’s also the highest year-to-date growth rate – up 24.5% improvement over the first nine months of last year.
Church Hill prices are comfortable in the middle of the county’s three major submarkets. The median sales price is $225,000 median price, up 17.8%.
Rogersville continues to have the most affordable middle market price — $200,000. That’s a 17.7% improvement over the first nine months of last year.
Rogersville also has the most inventory. At the end of September, there were 14 single-family properties on the market. That gave the town two months of inventory. That’s how long it would take to sell everything on the market at the current sales pace. Only one other Tri-Cities submarket has more inventory. Piney Flats had a month and a half inventory.
Church Hill again has the middle ground. It had 1.7 months of inventory at month’s end.
Mt. Carmel had the second lowest inventory of any of the region’s submarkets, according to the NETAR September Home Sales Report. There were eight single-family homes on the market for 0.97 months of inventory. Bluff City had the least amount of inventory – 0.94 months.
Those inventory numbers are dynamic and change by the day as sellers accept new contracts and others put their properties on the market.
Despite what the mass media is trumpeting about housing, the Hawkins County market doesn’t appear to be on the verge of a sales or price crash. You have to remember when the mass media is talking about housing markets, they’re citing conditions in the major metro areas. That’s where their customers are. The infinitely more important local housing and economic reports are the domain of local media like the Rogersville Review.
With three months to go, there would have to be something drastic on the horizon to knock Hawkins County’s housing market off a double-digit annual appreciation. That’s not impossible, but unlikely.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com