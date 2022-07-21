Hawkins County has been invited to partner with the City of Kingsport in developing a new 160 acre Industrial Park within the Holston Army Ammunition Plant.
Kingsport economic developer John Rose told the county commission during a workshop meeting this past Monday that the city and county would split the cost fo a $60,000 site development plan.
The remainder of the cost for site preparation would be covered by the Army and future occupants of that land.
The property is Highway 11-W frontage directly west of the HAAP main entrance in Allandale, and extends to the National Guard Armory fence line.
Currently BAE Systems operates the ammunition plant, but its 25-year-lease on the property expires in 2023. Currently there are three companies expected to bid on the Army Contract to operate the ammunition plant including BAE Systems, General Dynamics, and Day and Zimmerman.
Rose said the outcome of that bid competition will not affect the proposed industrial park.
“This project will be coordinated by the on-site contractor, but it will be managed and paid for by the Army itself,” Rose told the commission.
The Kingsport Industrial Development Board already performed a survey of the 160 acre property in anticipation of moving forward this year at a cost of $12,000.
Rose said the engineering design work will cost about $60,000 which Kingsport proposes to split equally with Hawkins County as a one-time expenditure.
“If we can get the design work, then BAE will present to the Army, and the Army is looking at paying for all the grading and site development on that. Barge Solutions has already done work on the site in years past on other projects, so we got a budget from them for professional design services.”
Rose added, “NETWORKS has also done a tremendous amount of work getting this designated as a Tennessee Select Site, which means it’s already been reviews by the state economic development department. It has utilities. It has power. It has the need to make this into a good industrial park that will benefit county and the city.”
Commissioner Jason Roach expressed concern that a new industrial park in Hawkins County would detract from efforts to place new industry in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park, which is only about 50 percent full.
Rose noted that the type of development intended for the HAAP industrial park would be light manufacturing and warehouses, as opposed to the Phipps Bend park which is intended for heavy manufacturing.
Because HAAP land is federally own, neither Hawkins County nor Kingsport could collect property tax from future development. They could, however, collect personal property tax for equipment and the structures.
Rose said the property cannot be used for business or retail.
“The benefits with this $60,000 investment, we would be able to get a site that’s roughly 160 acres, it would have rail on it, and obviously it would bring jobs as it is developed,” Rose told the commission. “Total investment by the Army will be well over $5 million, and the timeline is that it would be presented tot he Army’s next fiscal year budget which starts in October. BAE feel pretty comfortable in their discussion with the Army that they can get this done if we will partner with them for the $60,000.”
County Budget director Eric Buchanan suggested that if the commission wishes to participate in the project it should draw its $30,000 share from the capital projects budget line item which has funding available for this type of expenditure.
It’s too late to get the project on the commission’s July meeting agenda, so it may be a matter for the commission to consider in August.