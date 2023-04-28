A hidden gem located in the Persia community is the sprawling 70 acre “Mendin’ Fences” farm where Linda Bertani and her husband Vic Thomas raise hay, cattle, dogs, cats and horses.
Each summer the farm hosts a horsemanship clinic where people can bring their horses for an overnight excursion. For the rest of the year, however, they have an Airbnb cabin on the working farm, and they have become “Superhosts” within their first year.
Mendin’ Fences Farm was first developed in 1998 by Bertani and Thomas. Originally from Jacksonville, Fla., Thomas was a retired police officer and the two were interested in making a change.
They had a horse so they searched for land which brought them to Tennessee. They also wanted to host horsemanship clinics. In the Persia unincorporated community they found their dream property and Mendin’ Fences was born.
Horsemanship clinics May 12-13
Originally Mendin’ Fences was meant to only serve as a farm with cattle and a place to host horsemanship clinics. The clinics are to help train a person with their own horse by teaching both the human and the horse to work together.
“Adult learning with horses is very different from teaching children,” Bertani said. “Our educational center provides training as well as overcoming fears. We are bringing in Harry Whitney as our Clinician this year and he is one of the best.”
Whitney specializes in teaching humans the horse’s point of view. This year the educational center clinic will be on May 12th and 13th. There are 10 covered stalls available for the horses with five hookups for trailers with water and power.
Yet somehow in the middle of raising cattle, growing hay and hosting educational clinics, Bertani and Thomas decided to use the cabin normally reserved for clinic students as an Airbnb.
But the couple had their doubts about its success.
“We thought no one was going to come to Rogersville for an Airbnb but we were wrong,” Bertani said.
The two were very surprised when the cabin immediately began to book up. The hits continued to keep the cabin booked in full, even during the winter and continues to do so.
‘Five star Superhosts’
And even more surprising to Bertani and Thomas was becoming five star super hosts within just a year with excellent reviews and recommendations.
“We try to treat people right.I welcome them with fresh cookies or blueberry muffins. You can bring your well behaved dog. We don’t charge a pet fee. And we don’t charge a cleaning fee either,” Bertani said.
The Review asked Bertani if guests can actually participate helping with chores on the working farm.
“They can if they want to but we don’t expect that,” she answered.
Bertani also has her own horses on the property. “Just ask me if you want to see them or pet one,” Bertani said.
“There is a horse riding academy off of the property if they want to ride which I recommend,” Bertani added.
Most Airbnb guests just like to relax and enjoy the serenity of the cabin which faces the woods. The property has many deer and occasional turkeys coming through. There is a private porch with rocking chairs. Inside the cabin is a bedroom with a separate living area and kitchen, fully stocked with all of the comforts of home, even food and water bowls for the family dog.
“We get a lot of city people from other states who just want to experience life on a rural farm in Tennessee,” Bertani said.
Some of their guests have come to stay to look for property. They also host family reunions, weddings and other party events.
Additionally, there is also a bunkhouse on the property which has eight bunk beds. Though normally the bunkhouse is used for the educational horsemanship clinic guests, it is available for special events along with the cabin.
The cabin price is $85 a night year round and adding the bunkhouse for an event is $25 per night per person. There is also a cookshed and outdoor bathroom facilities.
Special events and horsemanship clinics can be booked at www.mendinfencesfarm.com and the cabin is listed on Airbnb.